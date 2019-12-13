This is Cayenne country!

THE Porsche Cayenne Coupe had its recent launch in Brazil. It was delivered via helicopter for the big reveal.

On Wednesday evening, Porsche Jamaica — a division of ATL Automotive — evoked similar drama at the launch of the SUV on the grounds of the beautiful Shortwood Great House, St Andrew. However, before the covers were pulled off, the vehicle was suspended above the stage before being lowered for its reveal. Guests on hand were thoroughly delighted.

Here are a few of the lucky guests who witnessed the event.