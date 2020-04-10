Transport Authority extends deadline

MINISTER of Transport and Mining Robert Montague has directed the Transport Authority to extend the deadline for submission of public-passenger vehicle (PPV) road licences and commercial carrier applications.

In addition, late fees up to May 29, 2020 will be waived and new applicants will be allowed to submit police records up to October 14, 2020.

These changes will take effect on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

On April 15, however, public-passenger vehicle road licences — and commercial carriers' applications must be completed on the authority's online application portal at www.ta.org.jm.

To access the online application portal, customers must have an active email account and either credit, visa debit or prepaid or regular credit cards to make payment. Additionally, new road licence applicants will be allowed up to six months (by October 14, 2020) to submit police records.

Meanwhile, new and renewal route taxi licence applications will not attract any late fees up to the May 29, 2020, and these must be done through any of their respective approved associations.

Persons requiring support with their online application may contact the authority's customer centre at 1-888-991-5687 during the hours 8:30 am to 3:00 pm daily and, where necessary, the customer care representative will recommend an appointment in office. Applicants without an appointment who attend the authority's offices for these service will attract a penalty of $10,000.