Transport Authority extends deadline
MINISTER of Transport and Mining Robert Montague has directed the Transport Authority to extend the deadline for submission of public-passenger vehicle (PPV) road licences and commercial carrier applications.
In addition, late fees up to May 29, 2020 will be waived and new applicants will be allowed to submit police records up to October 14, 2020.
These changes will take effect on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
On April 15, however, public-passenger vehicle road licences — and commercial carriers' applications must be completed on the authority's online application portal at www.ta.org.jm.
To access the online application portal, customers must have an active email account and either credit, visa debit or prepaid or regular credit cards to make payment. Additionally, new road licence applicants will be allowed up to six months (by October 14, 2020) to submit police records.
Meanwhile, new and renewal route taxi licence applications will not attract any late fees up to the May 29, 2020, and these must be done through any of their respective approved associations.
Persons requiring support with their online application may contact the authority's customer centre at 1-888-991-5687 during the hours 8:30 am to 3:00 pm daily and, where necessary, the customer care representative will recommend an appointment in office. Applicants without an appointment who attend the authority's offices for these service will attract a penalty of $10,000.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy