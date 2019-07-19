UTVs ready to roll out

CHILL Drink Chat Ride (CDCR) returns at an event dubbed Keeping It Dirty at Whitehouse, Ewarton, St Catherine, on Sunday. The event, now in its third staging, is scheduled to run from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

“This location is not a new one, it is actually the original trail of CDCR concept. We are trying to promote a series of events for the year at different locations. We had the original event in my hometown Whitehouse, Ewarton, and the second at Tru-Juice, Bog Walk, both located in St. Catherine. The Whitehouse location has a completely different terrain and hence patrons will have a different riding experience from that of Bog Walk,” Tavar Mighty, told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.

The last CDCR event was held at the Tru-Juice Orchards in Bog Walk, St Catherine, on December 9. The concept blends the traditional all-inclusive party atmosphere with the thrill and excitement of riding through a set off-road course in various single-seat or side-by-side utility vehicles (UTVs). The change in location isn't the only major adjustment the organisers have made for Sunday's event.

“For this event, we will be using a few different types of UTVs, the amazing Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo and Maverick X3 900 HO. We have decided to extend the passenger experience feature to CDCR, so we have added the Yamaha Viking VI that seats 6 people to our convoy so they can come along as passengers to also enjoy the thrill and adventure of the trail,” Mighty explained.

Whitehouse's unique terrain has multiple elevation changes, long stretches that will allow the more powerful UTVs to attain higher speeds, and is primarily a dirt and gravel surface. Helping to make things more exciting the course has a few unexpected twists and turns all under the guidance of lead driver Dover Raceway race driver Matthew Lee. Still, the event will go beyond that adding a paintball area for those wanting a different sort of thrill.

“CDCR is focused on the thrill and excitement of our patrons, and we figured a paintball area would be the perfect feature to achieve that,” said Mighty.

On the party side, Mighty expects that their DJ line-up will keep the energy going all day.

“The DJ line-up can be considered our resident DJs, as they've played at all our events. We have ZJ Johnny Kool out of Kingston, Presley Hype from Ocho Rios, and one of the top DJs out of Linstead DJ Bad X Tha Boss. Patrons loved the energy from the line-up so we decided not to make any changes where the DJs are concerned and only add a high-energy MC, Doblin Jackson.”