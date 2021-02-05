Warmington talks roads

TWO weeks ago the public learnt that 12 Members of Parliament (MPs) had not started road patching work despite the availability of funds from the $1-billion Government allocation. The MPs have since given reasons for the delay, including the need for a better system of road repairs.

However, on Tuesday, Everald Warmington, minister with specific responsibility for roadworks, said a new-type road repair, Full Depth Patching, will be rolled out this year.

“We will also be seeking to do more Full Depth and Deep Patching. The material will include hot mix asphalt, asphalt emulsion mixes, stockpile patching mix, and proprietary mixes with special blends of aggregate and modified binders,” Warmington told Parliament this week.

“In Full Depth patching, the material in the repair area will be removed to the depth necessary for reaching a firm surface. This means oftentimes removing some of the sub-grade. A Full Depth patch may even require some additional drainage,” he continued.

He explained that the hot mix transported to road repair sites would be properly covered and inspected by an expert at the National Works Agency (NWA).

“We will put in place a National Road Service Improvement Programme. The first aspect of routine maintenance is roadside activities. We will begin with initial clean-up, de-bushing, [as well as] drain and culvert cleaning. This will cover our A-Roads, B-Roads (secondary roads) and C-Roads (tertiary roads which total approximately 2,500 km). These are normally in the worst condition,” he said.

Routine maintenance must begin on day two on all newly rehabilitated roads, followed by regular inspection, Parliament was told.

Warmington went on to say that the work of the NWA must be dovetailed with that of National Water Commission (NWC).

He bashed the practice of the NWA completing a project and shortly afterwards the NWC undertakes work that involves digging up the recently laid surface.

“There must be planning and coordination between both agencies so that this practice is a thing of the past,” he added.