Introducing Jahaire

BABY boy Jahaire was born June 11, 2018.

Favourites: His favourite things to do are singing, drumming, playing football and listening to music. He loves fruits, soups and porridges.

Likes: He loves going to church, especially to get a touch of playing the actual drums. At home he enjoys teaching his teddies and caregivers by using the charts and whiteboard.

Talents: He is a brilliant child who remembers and recounts well when taught. He loves to be the centre of attention in WhatsApp video calls with his aunts. He currently uses toothbrushes on tins to create the drums he plays.

Mood: Jahaire is playful and loving.

Parents' wish for his future: “We wish that he will become a great musician. Our greatest wish is that he is groomed in a Christian manner and grows up to be a positive individual in society.”

Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us your baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com.