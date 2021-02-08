6 bike safety rules for kids

THERE are so many great reasons for kids to ride a bike. A few of the obvious ones are that it offers fun, freedom, and exercise. But there is always a need to ensure maximum safety of our little ones as they use up all their overflowing energy.

Here are a few tips from Safe Kids Worldwide, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to preventing childhood injury, so that your kids can be safe while doing so:

1) A properly fitted helmet is the most effective way to prevent injury. Make sure the helmet fits and your child knows how to put it on correctly.

A helmet should sit on top of the head in a level position, and should not rock forward, backward, or side to side. The helmet straps must always be buckled, but not too tightly.

2) Every child is different, but developmentally it can be hard for kids to judge speed and distance of cars until around age 10, so limit riding to sidewalks (although be careful for vehicles in driveways), parks or bike paths until age 10. No matter where you ride, teach your child to stay alert and watch for cars and trucks.

3) Have the child wear bright colours and use lights. Reflectors on clothes and the bike will help them be seen. Long or loose clothing can get caught in bike chains or wheel spokes. Dress young kids appropriately to ensure a safe ride.

4) Parents, ride with your children, or be there always when your child is on the bike. Stick with this routine until you are comfortable that your kids are ready to ride on their own.

5) Take the child along when shopping for a bike to ensure proper bike fit. Select one that is the right size for the child, not one he or she will grow into. When children are sitting on the seat of the bicycle, their feet should be able to touch the ground. And, before the ride, make sure the reflectors are secure, brakes work properly, gears shift smoothly, and tyres are tightly secured and properly inflated.

6) Teach your kids to make eye contact with drivers. Bikers should make sure drivers are paying attention and are going to stop before they cross the street. However, children should be able to demonstrate riding competence and knowledge of the rules of the road before cycling with traffic.