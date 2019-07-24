9 summer skin care tips for kids

THE summer months, though they may be the hottest, are perhaps every child's favourite time of year for obvious reasons — it's summer break and pool and beach season. Unfortunately, while a little Vitamin D courtesy of the sun is necessary, experts says overexposure to the sun carries risks for a baby's delicate skin, one of them being the possibility of skin cancer in adulthood.

To reduce or prevent sun-related damage to your child's skin and other potentially harmful skin conditions, we share some summer skin care tips below:

1. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against both UVA and UVB rays. In the case of small children, when purchasing sunscreen specifically for them you should go with one that contains properties such as titanium and zinc oxide because these are gentle on the skin.

2. Sunscreen is recommended for children older than six months. For other children, do your best to reduce their exposure to the sun and clothe them in sun-protective gear if you need to be outdoors.

3. Don't skimp on the sunscreen — apply it liberally to your child's skin and be sure to cover all areas that will be exposed to the sun. You should also apply sunscreen to your child's skin on cloudy days during the summer as well, since some amount of UV rays still pass through the clouds.

4. Apply sunscreen to your child daily. When you are going outdoors, apply the lotion about 20 minutes before, then reapply every one to two hours while you are out there. When your child is at the beach or in any other body of water for extended periods, ensure that you reapply sunscreen lotion to your child's skin at least every two hours even if the product is advertised as water-resistant.

5. Just in case you did not apply enough sunscreen and your child gets sunburned, treat the area by first applying a cold, damp washcloth to the affected region. Do this for up to 20 minutes, three to four times daily. To soothe and help the area to heal, use aloe vera gel. All cases of severe sunburn, however, should be referred to a paediatrician for assessment and treatment.

6. For best protection against harmful UV rays, limit your child's exposure to the midday sun — particularly between the hours of 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM — if you cannot avoid it altogether. The skin is prone to the greatest amount damage during these hours, so plan indoor activities.

7. It's hot and children like to wear very little clothing at this time, but you want to protect their skin. So, go for light cotton clothing that will keep the sun directly off their skin as well as keep them cool. Add a wide-brimmed hat to your shopping list to keep the sun out of their face and eyes; it will also give the body extra shade. Also, you might want to throw in a pair of baby or toddler shades to protect your child's eyes from the harmful UV rays.

8. Bathe your children regularly during the summer months, since they will sweat more than usual. When children sweat and the skin surface is not cleaned often enough or properly, the sweat can clog the sweat glands and trigger a heat rash. Other triggers include not wearing breathable clothing or being in other hot places for extended periods, such as a carrier or sling.

9. Some children have drier skin than others and this can affect them in the summer months too. For babies and small children, organic lotions or other non-scented lotions are generally recommended. You always want to choose a moisturiser that will not only hydrate the skin, but that will create a protective barrier to reduce moisture loss.

— Penda Honeyghan