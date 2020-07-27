Introducing... Kristian

KRISTIAN Elijah Wallace turned three on July 20.

Likes: He loves fire trucks, police cars, excavators and aeroplanes.

Mood: Kristian is energetic, fun-loving, respectful and always curious. He loves to run, play football, and will always show you his moves when music is playing. He is a joy to be around.

Parents' wish for his future: We pray that God will continue to guard his heart and protect him throughout his life. Bless him with an abundance of opportunity and that he will know the joy of gratitude.

Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us your baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com.