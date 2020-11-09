The baby check-up checklist

AFTER birth, and up to around age five, your child will require periodic visits to the doctor, outside of the need for emergency health care. These are aligned to the times the child will need immunisations, but other checks will be done by the doctor, also, to ensure that the child is developing as he/she should.

Here's a breakdown of what should happen at each stage of the check-ups, according to Ministry of Health recommendations.

The newborn period

Your child should be examined at birth and then soon after birth, usually within the first two weeks of life.

First year

Your child should visit the doctor at about six to eight weeks, three months, five to six months, nine months, and 12 months.

Second year

Your child should visit the doctor at 18 months and 24 months.

Two to five years

During the pre-school period, your child should have health checks at three, four and five years.

What to expect at the visits

•A review of your child's medical history since the last visit, including discussions about his/her physical and emotional states and school performance.

•Appropriate screening tests for growth and development, vision, hearing, anaemia, blood pressure and certain inherited disorders.

•A complete physical examination with a record and discussion of any variations from normal.

• Immunisations during infancy against tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, Hepatitis B, meningitis and pneumonia. Later, boosters and other immunisations as advised by your clinic/doctor.

•Appropriate discussions and counselling concerning your child's care and nutrition with recommendations for dealing with any special health issues.

•Anticipatory guidance regarding growth, development, nutrition, safety in the home, discipline, parental issues, accident prevention, violence prevention, school readiness, learning difficulties and the child in his or her family and community.

The six to eight week check-up

At this visit, you and a health professional should talk about breastfeeding, expressing and storing breast milk and formula preparation.

You should also talk about car seat safety and sleeping arrangements, as well as stimulating your baby, and how the family is adjusting to the new baby.

The three-month visit

•Age appropriate toys.

•Comforting your baby.

•Developing your baby's language skills.

•Bedtime routines.

The six-month visit

•Introducing other foods.

•Oral hygiene.

•Making the home safe for your baby.

•Playing with your baby.

•Taking time for you.

Nine-month check-up

•Increasing solid food.

•Encouraging your baby to feed himself.

•Potential hazards in the home.

•Activities for building physical, social, emotional, language, and intellectual skills.

•Sleeping patterns.

•Bowel habits.

12-month check-up

•Preparing nutritionally balanced meals.

•Setting limits and rules.

•Your parenting style.

•Visiting the dentist.

18-month visit

•Coping with a fussy eater..

•Tips for preventing choking.

•Safety tips as your toddler becomes more independent.

•Building your toddler's confidence.

•Starting toilet training.

The 24 month check-up

•Promoting healthy eating habits.

•Checking if immunisations are up to date.

•The terrible twos.

•Starting preschool or daycare.

The three years check-up

•Family mealtimes.

•Safety at play.

•Sibling rivalry and discipline.

•Taking care of your child's teeth and gums.

The four years check-up

•Healthy meals and snacks.

•Road safety.

•Appropriate rewards and punishments.

•Getting ready for school.