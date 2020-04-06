Picture Perfect: Belated happy birthday

Belated happy fourth birthday to Zajae Beach, who celebrated yesterday, April 5. He is loved by his mom, dad, grandparents and the rest of the family. Have a wonderful day, our little Paw Patrol.

CALLING ALL PARENTS

Do you want your little star to be in this publication? Send us their photos and we'll help them shine. Children should be SIX and under. E-mail clarkep@ jamaicaobserver.com , or drop them off at Jamaica Observer, 40-421/2 Beechwood Ave, Kingston 5.