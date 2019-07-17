A pre-summer holiday treat
SAGICOR Foundation recently hosted the official presentation of upgrades carried out at its three adopted schools — Chantilly Gardens Early Childhood Institution in Westmoreland; Tobolski Basic School in St Ann; and Clifton Basic School in Portmore, St Catherine, as part of the 2018/19 Adopt-A-School programme. The occasion was also used to treat the youngsters to a day of fun and frolic ahead of the start of the summer holidays. In addition to the official presentation of the infrastructural upgrades at the three schools, the children were treated to music, clown acts, face-painting, balloon art, bounce-a-bouts and games.
Here are some highlights.
