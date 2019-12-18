All we want for Christmas is...
BY this time next week, your excited little loves will be tearing into their Christmas gifts anxious to find out what's on the inside. But just before you get to see the look on their little faces, you must first figure out just what to get them. Naturally, this process can be quite overwhelming especially when you want the gifts to be a surprise. If you haven't quite pinpointed just what to get them yet, maybe the wishes of these 10 kids will help you to make your decision.
Baileigh, 6:
I would like a chess board and a plush unicorn. A chess board would be my first choice because I want to get better at chess, so I need to practice.
Harris, 7:
I want a Hot Wheels Spin Storm track set. I have been wanting one all year. It would also be cool if my parents decided to replace my broken tablet.
Thomas, 7:
I want my dad to come home for Christmas. Also, maybe a puppy, if my mom says it's okay.
Nyeem, 4:
For Christmas, I wish for a bicycle and a smart watch for kids.
Kelsie, 4:
I want a camera with pictures that can come out.
Diana, 6:
I want a big kitchen set so I can cook eggs, and one with a big sink so I can wash the plates. I also want binoculars for when mommy and I go on road trips.
Saige, 3:
I wish for a Paw Patrol aeroplane to fly. I want lots and lots of slime and Paw Patrol crocs.
David, 5:
I want a big drone that can go everywhere. I have also been praying about a scooter with a helmet.
Jaimie 4:
More than anything I want a remote control car. I wanted to see snow, but my mom can't go to America now so I would want a big boy bicycle.
Michanta, 3:
I want a unicorn bag, a unicorn shoes, and dress and hat. Oh, and a jumper and a lot of candy.
