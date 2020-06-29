Amazing Aurora

AURORA Walsh is three years old.

Personality: Like any other three-year-old, she is very energetic and bounces about daily. She loves doing stunts; and she loves to play with her baby dolls and pretend to be a doctor taking care of her patients.

Likes: Her favourite games are pretend play, hide and seek, and outdoor activities. She enjoys swimming, dancing, and surprisingly, cooking.

Mood: She is kind, bold and very jovial.

Parents' plans for her: “Because of her free spirit and open mind, I do aspire to introduce her to many opportunities to learn and to be inspired at this young age,” says mom Yvonnedra Daley-Walsh. “In addition to this, I do plan on engaging her in ballet and gymnastics classes to broaden her already incredible skills. Advertisements and plays are another adventure I would like to introduce her to, for memories and for exposure and inspiration at this age and when she is much older. A child lives what they learn and is inspired by things introduced to them. I intend to pave the way for a bright future so [that] when she is able to decide on her own and take her own path, she would have experience and opportunities to open another chapter in her life.”

