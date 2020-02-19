Baby haircare

EVERY baby has a different hair growth pattern — some are born with a full head of hair, some are bald, while others have sparse growth.

As your baby grows you may notice a variety of changes to your baby's mane — for example, her beautiful head of hair may start to thin and fall out, there may be loss of patches of hair, or your bald baby may grow a thick, full mane.

These changes are enough to cause anxiety in some parents who have no clue what their child will end up with at the conclusion of the hair transition process.

But just before we get ahead of ourselves worrying about texture or how much hair our babies will have, here is a list of what you actually need to know, and to do, to keep your baby's hair clean, healthy and in the best position to thrive.

Shampoo your baby's hair

Shampooing your baby's hair a few times per week is ideal to remove dust, dirt and grease from the hair and the scalp. You don't need to do this every day.

Moisturise your baby's hair

After drying the baby's hair thoroughly following washing, your next step should be to apply moisturiser to the hair. Moisturisers will keep her scalp and hair soft and smooth. When you moisturise your child's scalp you also reduce the chances of dry scalp build-up associated with some childhood conditions such as eczema dermatitis and dandruff, which occur as a result of dryness. Moisturising is also beneficial when detangling the hair; it makes the process of combing through more manageable.

Use products designed for babies

Many adult hair products contain harsh chemicals that could be harmful to babies, so only use products that were created with your baby in mind. Baby products made from gentle, plant-based ingredients are ideal for the baby's scalp and skin. A mixture of natural elements such as coconut oil, castor oil, or a flaxseed solution is also a viable option.

Be gentle

Even if the child has a condition like a cradle cap and you want to remove the flakes, it is important that you are gentle with the scalp. So as you massage the shampoo into the scalp, use your fingertips to massage the scalp and not your nails. Not only can you scratch the baby's scalp, but handling the scalp too roughly can damage hair follicles which will speed up hair loss.

Avoid some types of hair accessories

Especially in the case of girl babies, mothers love to adorn their hair. If you choose hair ties, clips and headbands that are too tight, this can also stress hair follicles, cause hair loss, and may cause discomforting small bumps to develop that may itch the baby. The best gift to give your child's hair if you want it to grow and thrive is to choose loose hairstyles, as these give the hair follicle room to breathe.

Choose baby care products carefully

A brush and comb for a baby may seem like a simple buy but the truth is, hairbrushes and combs were not created equally and it may take a little work choosing the right set for your baby. A general rule to follow is to choose a brush with soft bristles and a comb with wide enough teeth that will go through the baby's hair, regardless of its texture, without causing the baby too much discomfort.

Comb hair when the baby is asleep

Getting the hair combed is most times one of a baby's least favourite things to have done. It can be quite stressful for both the parent and the baby when your little one gets fussy and tries to pull herself away. Combing your child's hair while she is awake may cause unwanted trauma and damage to the hair follicles. If you must groom the child's hair when awake, give her a few toys to play with. This may distract her so you can get the job done.