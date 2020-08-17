Baby bag essentials
WHAT'S in your baby bag?
Ideally, you should get your hospital bag ready with all your essentials about two weeks before your due date. Here's a list of what to include, provided by the Registrar General's Department in their baby booklet distributed to mothers.
Include:
• A front-opening nightgown (easier for breastfeeding)
• Comfortable clothing (such as a tracksuit and T-shirts)
• Sandals or easy-fitting footwear
• Maternity pads
• Nursing bras
• Towels
• Toiletries
• Writing material
• Nightgown for the baby
• Receivers
• Chemises/shirts
• Disposable diapers, nappies and pins
• Plastic bags for dirty clothes
• Socks and bonnet
• Washcloths
• Blue antenatal record
• Blood donor's slip
• Olive oil
• Drinking cup
• Disposable razors
• Hair comb.
Remember, you'll need clothing for you and your baby to travel home in, although someone can bring these once you've had your baby.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy