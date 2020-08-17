Baby bag essentials

WHAT'S in your baby bag? Ideally, you should get your hospital bag ready with all your essentials about two weeks before your due date. Here's a list of what to include, provided by the Registrar General's Department in their baby booklet distributed to mothers. Include: • A front-opening nightgown (easier for breastfeeding) • Comfortable clothing (such as a tracksuit and T-shirts) • Sandals or easy-fitting footwear • Maternity pads • Nursing bras • Towels • Toiletries • Writing material • Nightgown for the baby • Receivers • Chemises/shirts • Disposable diapers, nappies and pins • Plastic bags for dirty clothes • Socks and bonnet • Washcloths • Blue antenatal record • Blood donor's slip • Olive oil • Drinking cup • Disposable razors • Hair comb. Remember, you'll need clothing for you and your baby to travel home in, although someone can bring these once you've had your baby.

