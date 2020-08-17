Baby names and their meanings
Baby Steps
CHOOSING a name for your baby will perhaps be one of the most difficult decisions you make, and a lot of thought should go into the selection. Here are some options provided by the Registrar General's Department in their baby booklet distributed to new moms.
African boy names and meanings
Ajani — He who wins the struggle
Asante —Thank you
Amari — Strength and builder
Bakari — One with great promise
Chinua — Blessings from God
Coffie — Born on a Friday
Dakari—Rejoice
Gowon — Rainmaker
Hasan — Good
Hasani — Handsome
Imara — Strength
Issa— God is our salvation
Jabari — Courageous
Jafari — Creek
Jamal— Elegance
Jamali — Beauty
Jelani— Mighty one
Karim —Generous
Khalid — Eternal
Khalil —Sincere friend
Kijani — Warrior
Maalik — Experienced
Maliki — King
Naasir —Defender
Odion —First of twins
Rafiki —Friend
Rashad — Righteous
Taji — Crown
Umar —Longevity
Ulan —First born twin
African girl names and meanings
Akilah— Intelligent one who reasons
Alake — One to be honoured
Ashanti — Strong African woman
Ayanna —Beautiful flower
Damisi—Cheerful
Chinue — God's blessing
Halla — Unexpected gift
Imena — Dream
Jahia— Prominent
Jamila — Beautiful
Johanna— God's grace
Kali — Energetic
Kamili — Perfection
Kia — Season's beginning
Latifa — Gentle
Layla — Born at night
Lisha — Mysterious
Maisha — Life
Malika—Queen
Nadia — Caller
Reta —Shaken
Rahima — Compassionate
Sadiki— Believable
Samiha — Noble
Serafina — Burning passion
Tamasha — Happy occasion
Tisha —Strong-willed
Zalika —Well born
Zawadi — Gift
