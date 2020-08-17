Baby names and their meanings

CHOOSING a name for your baby will perhaps be one of the most difficult decisions you make, and a lot of thought should go into the selection. Here are some options provided by the Registrar General's Department in their baby booklet distributed to new moms.

African boy names and meanings

Ajani — He who wins the struggle

Asante —Thank you

Amari — Strength and builder

Bakari — One with great promise

Chinua — Blessings from God

Coffie — Born on a Friday

Dakari—Rejoice

Gowon — Rainmaker

Hasan — Good

Hasani — Handsome

Imara — Strength

Issa— God is our salvation

Jabari — Courageous

Jafari — Creek

Jamal— Elegance

Jamali — Beauty

Jelani— Mighty one

Karim —Generous

Khalid — Eternal

Khalil —Sincere friend

Kijani — Warrior

Maalik — Experienced

Maliki — King

Naasir —Defender

Odion —First of twins

Rafiki —Friend

Rashad — Righteous

Taji — Crown

Umar —Longevity

Ulan —First born twin

African girl names and meanings

Akilah— Intelligent one who reasons

Alake — One to be honoured

Ashanti — Strong African woman

Ayanna —Beautiful flower

Damisi—Cheerful

Chinue — God's blessing

Halla — Unexpected gift

Imena — Dream

Jahia— Prominent

Jamila — Beautiful

Johanna— God's grace

Kali — Energetic

Kamili — Perfection

Kia — Season's beginning

Latifa — Gentle

Layla — Born at night

Lisha — Mysterious

Maisha — Life

Malika—Queen

Nadia — Caller

Reta —Shaken

Rahima — Compassionate

Sadiki— Believable

Samiha — Noble

Serafina — Burning passion

Tamasha — Happy occasion

Tisha —Strong-willed

Zalika —Well born

Zawadi — Gift