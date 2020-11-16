Baby tooth development

EVER wondered whether your baby was more or less toothy than they should be? Do all the baby teeth seem to have come in too early, or not at all? Do you have any worries at all about whether your baby's teeth are developing normally?

Here's a guide for what to expect even before the first teeth come in, from the American Dental Association.

Before the teeth begin to show

A baby's 20 primary teeth are already present in the jaws at birth and typically begin to appear when a baby is between six months and one year.

Milk teeth

Most children have a full set of 20 primary teeth by the time they are three. Every child is different, but usually the first teeth to come in are located in the top and bottom front of their mouth.

The process

When teeth first come in, some babies may have sore or tender gums. Gently rubbing your child's gums with a clean finger, a small, cool spoon or a wet gauze pad can be soothing. You can also give the baby a clean teething ring to chew on. If your child is still cranky and in pain, consult your dentist or physician.

The importance of baby teeth

Baby teeth are very important to your child's health and development. They help him or her chew, speak and smile. They also hold space in the jaws for permanent teeth that are growing under the gums. When a baby tooth is lost too early, the permanent teeth can drift into the empty space and make it difficult for other adult teeth to find room when they come in. This can make teeth crooked or crowded. That's why starting infants off with good oral care can help protect their teeth for decades to come.

The dentist visit

Visit the dentist after the first tooth comes in and no later than the first birthday. Besides checking for cavities and other problems, the dentist can show you how to clean the child's teeth properly and how to handle habits like thumb sucking.

It's important to care for your baby's teeth from the start

1. Begin cleaning your baby's mouth during the first few days after birth by wiping the gums with a clean, moist gauze pad or washcloth. As soon as teeth appear, decay can occur.

2. For children younger than three years, start brushing their teeth as soon as they begin to come into the mouth by using fluoride toothpaste in an amount no more than a smear or the size of a grain of rice. Brush teeth thoroughly twice per day (morning and night) or as directed by a dentist or physician. Supervise children's brushing to ensure that they use the appropriate amount of toothpaste.

For children three to six years of age, use a pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste. Brush teeth thoroughly twice per day (morning and night) or as directed by a dentist or physician. Supervise children's brushing and remind them not to swallow the toothpaste.

Until you're comfortable that your child can brush on his or her own, continue to brush your child's teeth twice a day with a child-size toothbrush and a pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste. When your child has two teeth that touch, you should begin cleaning between their teeth daily.