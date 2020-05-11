Children and COVID-19 anxiety

AT some point we have all found ourselves feeling a little anxious, especially as the number of novel coronavirus cases rises and there is no sign of an end to the disease in sight. Cognisant of its effect on mental health, the government and many public and private sector organisations have been providing tips and more recently access to mental health professionals via a toll-free line, for people who feel that their mental health may be at risk.

While this effort is commendable, the grim stories in the news are not only seen by adults, nor do they only affect adults. The mental health of children has also taken a great hit, with paediatricians seeing an increase in the number of patients displaying obvious as well as subtle signs of anxiety and other panic disorders since the start of the pandemic.

And while we may not be able to completely control or protect our children from anxiety, primary consultant and paediatrician at We 'R' Kids Paediatric Centre, Dr Lisa Franklin-Banton, says that we can help our children cope during this time of crisis.

“It's difficult not to feel anxious at some point even when you have the facts and the means to increase your chances of protecting yourself. It is easy for us to feel scared and for us to acknowledge things like what the new normal is all while learning to cope with the disruption to our lives. If it is so hard for us, then we can only imagine how much more difficult it is for children,” Dr Frankin-Banton said.

She explained that children and teens, depending on their age, may respond to stress in a variety of ways which will tell us that they are not coping or processing what is happening around them very well. For example, for younger children you may realise that they get irritated much easier and they cry a lot more; you may notice that they are regressing to old behaviours – for example, they are wetting the bed and having more accidents even though they were potty trained, and they may even have poor appetites and pull more tantrums.

This is why the paediatrician says that parents must be hyper-vigilant if they intend to pick up on unhealthy changes in their children that may be a cry for help or support. The first step to achieving this, she says, is tapping into their emotions to really see how they are feeling and managing the many events that are happening around them.

“It is important that you take note to know your child so that if something is happening that is out of character you will know and can act on it. It is important, especially during this time, for parents to check in with their children. So, for instance, in my family we try to eat a lot more together as a family, for example, and so during these times I encourage them to share how they are feeling. So I would say, 'Give me one word or a phrase that tells me how this makes you feel.' [And I'll say,] 'What do you think that I can do to help you to feel better?' if the words that come after are words like 'I am stressed', 'I am sad' or 'I am angry,' ” Dr Franklin-Banton underscored.

To handle other non-specific incidences of anxiety, and or stave off the chances of your child becoming anxious, Dr Frankin-Banton recommends that you follow these guidelines:

1. Try to find out what the child knows

This way you can help them to put things into context. Children might misunderstand what they heard or got it from a source that is not completely reliable, for example their friends or a news source that is not credible.

2. Limit the information they are exposed to

Information that can increase anxiety – like deaths and other gloomy stories can be really stressful for them.

3. Arm them with information that they need to know

Instead of startling them about the rapid increase in cases give them the means to best protect themselves. So tell them why it is important to wear a mask if it's absolutely necessary to go outside; tell them the importance of washing their hands and show them how to cover their mouths when they cough; and tell them why you can't run to hug grandma or grandpa when you drop things off at their house; or why you are constantly cleaning and sanitising your space.

4. Try to follow a schedule

Children do very well when given a predicted pattern to follow, and parents can also benefit from this especially when they have to work from home. Keeping children on a schedule also helps to prevent unnecessary distractions.

5. Make some rules more flexible

For example, you can consider giving them a little more screen time — however, you should decide what they can consume. Take into consideration that much of their interaction with family and friends has been curtailed, so they may need to use their devices a little longer.