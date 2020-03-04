Crazy socks day

The staff and students at Liberty Academy at the Priory dressed up for 'Crazy Socks Day' last week, during which a host of designs vied for the top prizes. Here are some of the highlights from the little ones, captured by photographer Joseph Wellington.

