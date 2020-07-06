Dazzling Damarley

Baby Steps

Damarley Reid was born August 23, 2017. Favourites: Her favourite colour is yellow. Likes: She loves Peppa Pig, Caillou, Blue's Clues and Chip & Potato. Mood: She is vivacious, cheeky and the sweetest girl you will ever meet. Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us your baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT