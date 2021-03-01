Development milestones: Your 18-month-old

BELOW is a guide for what you should be expecting from your 18-month-old, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in their Milestone Moments guide.

What children do at this age

Social/Emotional

• Likes to hand things to others as play

• May have temper tantrums

• May be afraid of strangers

• Shows affection to familiar people

• Plays simple pretend, such as feeding a doll

• May cling to caregivers in new situations

• Explores alone, but with parent close by

• Points to show others something interesting.

Language/communication

• Says several single words

• Says and shakes head “no”

• Points to show someone what he/she wants.

Cognitive (learning, thinking, problem-solving)

• Knows what ordinary things are for; for example, telephone, brush, spoon

• Points to get the attention of others

• Points to one body part

• Shows interest in a doll or stuffed animal by pretending to feed

• Scribbles on his/her own

• Can follow one-step verbal commands without any gestures; for example, sits when you say “sit down”.

Movement/physical development

• Walks alone

• Can help undress him/herself

• May walk up steps and run

• Drinks from a cup

• Pulls toys while walking

• Eats with a spoon.

Act early by talking to your child's doctor if your child:

• Doesn't point to show things to others

• Can't walk

• Doesn't know what familiar things are for

• Doesn't copy others

• Doesn't gain new words

• Doesn't have at least six words

• Doesn't notice or mind when a caregiver leaves or returns

• Loses skills he/she once had.