Development milestones: Your 18-month-old
BELOW is a guide for what you should be expecting from your 18-month-old, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in their Milestone Moments guide.
What children do at this age
Social/Emotional
• Likes to hand things to others as play
• May have temper tantrums
• May be afraid of strangers
• Shows affection to familiar people
• Plays simple pretend, such as feeding a doll
• May cling to caregivers in new situations
• Explores alone, but with parent close by
• Points to show others something interesting.
Language/communication
• Says several single words
• Says and shakes head “no”
• Points to show someone what he/she wants.
Cognitive (learning, thinking, problem-solving)
• Knows what ordinary things are for; for example, telephone, brush, spoon
• Points to get the attention of others
• Points to one body part
• Shows interest in a doll or stuffed animal by pretending to feed
• Scribbles on his/her own
• Can follow one-step verbal commands without any gestures; for example, sits when you say “sit down”.
Movement/physical development
• Walks alone
• Can help undress him/herself
• May walk up steps and run
• Drinks from a cup
• Pulls toys while walking
• Eats with a spoon.
Act early by talking to your child's doctor if your child:
• Doesn't point to show things to others
• Can't walk
• Doesn't know what familiar things are for
• Doesn't copy others
• Doesn't gain new words
• Doesn't have at least six words
• Doesn't notice or mind when a caregiver leaves or returns
• Loses skills he/she once had.
