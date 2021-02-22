Development milestones: Your one-year-old

BELOW is a guide for what you should be expecting from your one-year-old, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in their Milestone Moments guide.

What children do at this age

Social/emotional

•Is shy or nervous with strangers

•Cries when mom or dad leaves

• Has favourite things and people

•Shows fear in some situations

•Hands you a book when he/she wants to hear a story

• Repeats sounds or actions to get attention

• Puts out arm or leg to help with dressing

•Plays games such as “peek-a-boo” and “pat-a-cake”.

Language/communication

•Responds to simple spoken requests

• Says “mama” and “dada” and exclamations like “uh-oh!”

•Tries to say words you say

• Uses simple gestures, like shaking head “no” or waving “bye-bye”

•Makes sounds with changes in tone (sounds more like speech).

Cognitive (learning, thinking, problem-solving)

• Explores things in different ways, like shaking, banging, throwing

• Finds hidden things easily

• Looks at the right picture or thing when it's named

• Bangs two things together

•Starts to use things correctly; for example, drinks from a cup, brushes hair

•Lets things go without help

•Copies gestures

•Pokes with index (pointer) finger

• Puts things in a container, takes things out of a container

• Follows simple directions like “pick up the toys”.

Act early by talking to your child's doctor if your child:

• Doesn't crawl

•Can't stand when supported

•Doesn't search for things that he/she sees you hide

•Doesn't point to things

•Doesn't learn gestures like waving or shaking head

•Doesn't say single words like “mama” or “dada”

•Loses skills he/she once had.

Tell your child's doctor or nurse if you notice any of these signs of possible developmental delay for this age.