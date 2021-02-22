Development milestones: Your one-year-old
Baby Steps
BELOW is a guide for what you should be expecting from your one-year-old, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in their Milestone Moments guide.
What children do at this age
Social/emotional
•Is shy or nervous with strangers
•Cries when mom or dad leaves
• Has favourite things and people
•Shows fear in some situations
•Hands you a book when he/she wants to hear a story
• Repeats sounds or actions to get attention
• Puts out arm or leg to help with dressing
•Plays games such as “peek-a-boo” and “pat-a-cake”.
Language/communication
•Responds to simple spoken requests
• Says “mama” and “dada” and exclamations like “uh-oh!”
•Tries to say words you say
• Uses simple gestures, like shaking head “no” or waving “bye-bye”
•Makes sounds with changes in tone (sounds more like speech).
Cognitive (learning, thinking, problem-solving)
• Explores things in different ways, like shaking, banging, throwing
• Finds hidden things easily
• Looks at the right picture or thing when it's named
• Bangs two things together
•Starts to use things correctly; for example, drinks from a cup, brushes hair
•Lets things go without help
•Copies gestures
•Pokes with index (pointer) finger
• Puts things in a container, takes things out of a container
• Follows simple directions like “pick up the toys”.
Act early by talking to your child's doctor if your child:
• Doesn't crawl
•Can't stand when supported
•Doesn't search for things that he/she sees you hide
•Doesn't point to things
•Doesn't learn gestures like waving or shaking head
•Doesn't say single words like “mama” or “dada”
•Loses skills he/she once had.
Tell your child's doctor or nurse if you notice any of these signs of possible developmental delay for this age.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy