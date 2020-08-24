Does your child need glasses?

IF your little one is squinting, complaining of blurred or double vision, or generally seems to have eye issues, they may need glasses.

An eye test is one of the most important tests for a child, especially so if one of both parents wear glasses.

Here are some signs your child may need to be tested, from the Opthalmological Society of Jamaica.

1. The child is squinting to see things better

Squinting may be a sign that your child is unable to focus well on an image. By squinting, your child may be able to temporarily improve the focus and clarity of an object.

2. Tilting head or covering one eye

This happens when the child is trying to adjust the angle of vision in an attempt to increase clarity. This might be an indication that the eyes are misaligned or that your child has lazy eye, which is one of the most common eye disorders in children.

3. Sitting too close to the television or holding tablet too close to the eyes

Children who have myopia, or nearsightedness, have clear vision at close range and poorer vision at a distance. Bringing an object closer makes an image bigger and clearer.

4. Rubbing eyes excessively

Excessive eye rubbing may indicate that your child is experiencing eye fatigue or strain.

5. The child suffers from headaches or pain in the eyes

If your child complains about eye pain or headaches at the end of the day, he or she may be overexerting the eyes in an effort to increase focus of blurred vision.

6. Concentration issues

Vision problems may manifest as a lack of focus on schoolwork.

Guidelines for testing

All premature babies born before 32 weeks gestation and less than 1,500gm birth weight must be screened by an ophthalmologist by six weeks of age. Problems with the development of the eye can be picked up and treated early.

Note that one in five children have an undetected eye problem, which can be determined by visual screening. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Ophthalmology recommend that your child's eyes be screened for problems at birth, six months, and preschool screening (three to four years of age). Screening can be done in the initial stage by the paediatrician.

A full comprehensive eye examination must be performed by five years by an eye doctor. During a comprehensive eye exam, the eyes are checked for glasses (refractive errors eg nearsightedness/ farsightedness); squint (cast eye), amblyopia (lazy eye).

Undetected vision problems in children can lead to headaches, bad behaviour and poor grades.