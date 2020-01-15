Energetic Amelia

LITTLE miss Amelia-Grace is an energetic three- year-old who is full of life and brightens up any room she enters. She turned three on December 23, 2019.

Favourites: Her favourite cartoon is Peppa Pig and she loves to eat dumplings.

Likes: Amelia-Grace enjoys colouring and reading.

Mom's wish: Mom Tamieka wishes for her to be a medical doctor when she grows up, and that her kind and sweet personality will continue to shine even brighter than it does now.

