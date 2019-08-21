Energetic Rielle

RIELLE Leah Murray was born on November 26, 2018.

Favourite fruit: Watermelon

Favourite place: In the bathtub

Favourite cartoons: Duck TV

Personality: She is full of energy, very jovial and always smiling.

Parents' wish: Parents Chanique and Dwight wish that their daughter becomes an architect like her daddy, and that she grows up in the sight of God and accepts the many blessings He has to offer in her life.

