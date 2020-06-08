Foods that can be unsafe for your toddler

EVERY parent dreams of the day that their children will start eating from the family pot, and it's quite the milestone when the little ones can join everyone at the table and be eating something other than puréed foods. The toddler years are those years that your children will experiment with flavours, choosing those they like and rejecting those they don't. And it can be one of the most pleasurable experiences having them gobble down the wide varieties of food you make, and not be as picky as older kids.

But while you introduce new flavours and tastes to your child, you should be aware that there are still some foods that are potentially unsafe, even after they pass the one-year milestone.

These include:

Whole nuts

Sure your child has a few teeth, but these are not enough to have them chew hard foods like peanuts or other nuts. It may be better to serve peanut or other nut butter (but as a spread, not in globs) until the child is a little older. Note that globs of peanut butter can get stuck in the throat, so you should never offer peanut butter from a spoon.

Hard vegetables

Hard, raw vegetables like carrots are a choking hazard, as those little teeth will not be able to chew them into small enough pieces. If you are serving carrots, shred them for a better meal. Also keep watch when your baby is eating corn on the cob, so they don't bite off and swallow bits of the cob.

Crunchy or sticky foods

Foods like popcorn, especially the sticky, sugary kind are no good for your toddler. The same goes for sweets and hard candy — they are a choking hazard. Jelly beans, gummy worms, and chewing gum can also get stuck in your child's throat.

Low fat milk

Once the baby turns one, it is OK to offer them cow's milk, but this should not be low fat milk. Young children need the fat in whole milk for their growth and development. If you're still not sure what percentage fat is contained in your milk, just continue with the powdered formula for toddlers, as that has all the nutrients needed for your growing baby.

Hard chips

Hard chips like banana and plantain chips can not only cut your child's mouth and lips, but can be a choking hazard. Avoid feeding these chips to your toddler, until they are a bit older.