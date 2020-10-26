Great toddler games and activities

WITH everyone being at home nowadays, there's no excuse for parents to say they don't have time to spend with their kids, and no excuse for the kids to cry out for their parents' attention. However, parking them in front of the TV or giving them the iPad won't work all the time — at some point you'll have to get up, go outside and play with them.

Part of your child's development involves interaction with others, and it's here that they will learn social skills, as well as sportsmanship and how to obey rules. And if you're one of those parents who is still uncomfortable sending your toddler out to day care, then you'll have to become the teacher who is responsible for taking over this role.

Playing together is one such activity — there are so many games to choose from. Some are traditional, and you would have played them yourself as a child; while others are more modern — mostly geared towards your child's development.

Here are a few of these games and activities that are great for your toddler.

Sing or read to your child

They might not be able to communicate their appreciation, but these are two activities that parents can do to enhance bonding.

Kick/catch the ball

This helps to improve their co-ordination. If you don't have a ball, you can use an inflated balloon; but dispose of it after use.

Drawing and colouring

Allow them to express themselves through drawing and have fun with them while colouring and painting different objects.

Building blocks

Children this age will have fun building up blocks and then watching them topple; and you can join in the fun as you help them put things together.

Make-believe games

Take time out to join your child for a sip of their coffee from their small plastic toy cup, or you can spend time picking out clothes together for their dolls.

Beat the drum

Now is a good time to introduce your child to music and sounds. You can either use toy drums or any other safe surface to make noise.

Riding the tricycle

Now is a good time to teach your child how to ride their tricycle. You can take them to an open area near your house to do so or you can do it at home if you have the space.

Card games

Get your child to identify matching cards and put them together. Make it even more challenging by turning the cards face down and ask them to find a particular card without peeking.

Art and craft

You can create a number of things with your child, from designing jewellery to building miniature homes.

Ring games

The more the merrier; so if you have older children, get them involved too. This is a good way to share with them something that you probably played as a child.

Hopscotch

Invite your child's friends over to play this game. You can even allow them to draw the boxes.

Board games

From Jenga to Twister, these games can be bought or you can make your own.

Hide and seek

This is the grown up version of peek-a-boo and is a good game to play indoors when it's raining.

Dandy shandy

Young children are full of energy and this is a great way to use up energy.