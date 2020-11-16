Guess who's five!

MIRACLE baby — now turned big boy — Zubari-Lee Fairclough, turned five on November 13.

Likes: He likes to watch TV and his tablet

Favourites: He loves to play and watch Paw Patrol and Tag with Ryan games. His favourite food is fries, chicken, chicken nuggets, Pringles, bananas and plantain.

Personality: Zubari likes numbers — he is always asking mommy what is 5+5 or 100+10, etc. His favourite words are, “Mommy you didn't know...”

Parents' wish for his future: Our future wish for Zubari-Lee is that he may have strength to face challenges with confidence, along with the wisdom to choose his battles carefully. We wish for him that on his journey he may always stop to help someone along the way and to always listen to his heart and take risks carefully. And to always remember how much he is loved and blessed — as per the meaning of his African name Zubari — and that his parents Bethan and Phillip will always be proud of him.

