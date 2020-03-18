Health Day for happy kids

S AGICOR Foundation kicked off its Adopt-A-School health tour on Wednesday, March 11, at the Petersville Basic School in Westmoreland, where some 50 students received free health checks courtesy of the Sagicor Wellness Mobile Unit.

The little ones, who dressed up as professionals in the health/medical field, were bursting with excitement as they entered the wellness bus to have their eyes, ears, blood pressure and oxygen levels checked.

Each student also received a lunch bag from Sagicor Foundation with goodies from National Baking Company, Catherine's Peak and Lasco Manufacturing.

Petersville Basic School is one of the three early childhood institutions currently under the Sagicor Foundation Adopt-A-School Programme.

See highlights from their Health Day.