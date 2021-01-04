Healthy snacking

AFTER a year old when supplementary foods become a mainstay in your child's diet, these will be complemented by snacks, especially if the child is attending daycare. Snacking for many parents involve some kind of biscuit/cookie type wafers, cheese/butter/chocolate snacks, and sometimes fruit. For many children, there are no vegetables, and after a while the fruit gives way to the cheesy or sugary packaged snacks that are cheap and easy to pack in the lunch kit.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that after nine months old, parents should offer two to three healthy and nutritious snacks per day, as well as maintain fruit and vegetable consumption after finger foods are introduced. However, this is an ideal that's not practised by a majority.

The group found, similar to what is seen by paediatricians locally, that almost all older infants snack regularly, but the quality of the snacks is variable. The most common snack foods are often finger foods such as cereal, cookies, crackers and French fries, and at nine months, there is a considerable drop in fruit and vegetable consumption, and an increase in non-nutritive finger and snack foods.​

It found that many parents (especially grandparents) seem to associate snack time with “treat” time, and parents generally are positive about introduction of finger foods, but many opted for pre-packaged foods that were portable and not choking hazards.

Parents are reminded though about the importance of regular, healthy and nutritious meals and snacks for children's growth and development.

The AAP said snacks are an opportunity to provide critical nutrients babies need, and it's important for parents to maintain fruits and vegetables as part of the baby's diet.

It encourages parents to use healthy finger foods as snack foods, rather than just pre-packaged snack items, and offer a fruit and/or vegetable for at least one snack every day.

And if you're worried that your baby isn't taking kindly to cucumber slices, green peas or baby carrots, parents are reminded that introducing a baby to new foods can be both fun and frustrating. A baby might have to try a new food 10 to 15 times over several months before they'll eat it, AAP said.

To foster healthy eating habits, parents are encouraged to let their babies use their spoons and fingers to feed themselves, and drink from their own cup starting at six months of age. Babies should also be exposed to a wide variety of healthy foods and snacks.

Remember, too, to avoid introducing juice until your child is a toddler. If juice is introduced earlier, wait until six to nine months, the AAP says, and limit consumption to four to six ounces of beverages that are sugar-free.