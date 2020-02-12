Introducing Eliana

ELIANA Kereece Henry is 10 months old. She was born on March 29, 2019 at 10:26 am.

Fun fact: Her name is Hebrew and it means 'God answered'.

Likes: Eliana loves to play. Any beat gets her dancing and she adores animals.

Personality: She is instantly adored by everyone she meets and she has a special affection for males — she bonds easily with them. Her parents believe this is the result of her father's adoration and love. She equates her love for him to most men; her uncles and grandfather get greater affection than her aunts and grandmother. She is young but understands clearly the way she should be treated as a lady.

Mood: Eliana is a happy, fun, intelligent, and cheerful baby girl. She has an infectious smile. Her beauty is not just outward however, as she clearly has a beautiful soul — and that has been evident from birth.

Parents' wish for her future: “Our wish for Eliana's future is that she will be known and remembered for her intellectual and social contributions to not just her country, but nations at large. We pray she will be a powerful woman who will raise the bar of excellence. We pray that her impact will not just benefit her, but that she will change lives. We pray she will always know and appreciate the power of God and will live her life to the fulfilment of His will.”

