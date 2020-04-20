Introducing Arianna
ARIANNA ZE Baker, aka Ari, celebrated her second birthday on April 13.
Mood: Ari is kind-hearted, free-spirited, and smart for her age.
Likes: She loves to dance with her brother Patrick, enjoys working around the house with her dad Everett, and looks forward to cuddling and watching soap operas with Grandma Lorraine.
Parents' wish for her future: “We wish for her nothing but continued blessings and just to always be the bright light in our lives.”
Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us your baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com.
