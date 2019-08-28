Introducing Azariah-Skai

AZARIAH-SKAI Powell was born March 12, 2019.

Personality: She's an awesome girl. Her smile will melt away your problems immediately and she loves to have her picture taken.

Likes: She enjoys listening to gospel music and is adored by her two older brothers.

Parents' wish: For her to be whatever she chooses, and she will get support in every way possible.

