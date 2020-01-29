Introducing Brielle

BRIELLE Nayeli Braelyn Rowe was born November 25, 2018.

Personality: Brielle is bubbly and vibrant — she is just the sweetest person to be around. She is eager to learn and share what she has learnt. She is a happy baby, always making others laugh with her charm.

Favourites: Her daddy, brother and grandma are her favourite people.

Likes: Brielle loves school. Her favourite food is mac and cheese and fries. She enjoys Baby Shark and ChuChu TV's ABC and Numbers episodes. She will dance and sing along, make the sounds of the letters, and say what the images are. She gets excited when she sees a dog, cat, ball, juice or shoes. She enjoys riding her toy pony and bike.

Parents' wish for the future: “As Brielle's parents, it is our duty to make her understand and respect the importance of the principles and values of life and how to love God. With that, we wish for her a life filled with love, joy and laughter, where there are endless opportunities and possibilities. We wish her the strength, wisdom, confidence and courage to face challenges and the battles she carefully chooses. We wish for her genuine friendships/relationships, that she will show kindness, and give back to the world no matter how small it is. We wish her creativity, health and prosperity.

