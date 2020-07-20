Introducing Jahvaye

JAHVAYE McNeil (aka Super Hero Jahvaye) was born July 16, 2016.

Favourites: Trucks and cars, going to the beach, superhero cartoons.

Personality: Jahvaye is super vibrant and energetic; always up to something! He is loving, kind and is always asking if he can help with chores, cooking, etc.

Parents' wish for his future: “We pray that he will live a life that is pleasing to God and be a blessing to others. May he achieve all his goals, dreams and aspirations and be a world impactor in all he does.”

