Introducing Jaxson

JAXSON Adonis Flynn was born January 11, 2018.

Favorite foods: Oats porridge and apples.

Likes: Wheels on the Bus, the outdoors, car rides.

Personality: Action Movie Hero.

Parents' wish: “We wish for Jaxson to be a kind human being, that he is blessed with good health, love and happiness, and that he achieves all that he desires in his life.”

Fun fact: Jax was scheduled to be an early delivery but was two weeks overdue and weighed 9lbs 3ozs.

