Introducing Kaira Gianna Douglas

KAIRA Gianna Douglas was born November 18, 2018.

Favourites: Fruit – pineapple; song – Baby Shark; person – big brother; place – her own bed.

Likes: to laugh, big open spaces to roll, when brother dances for her

Personality: Very quiet, very engaging and jovial.

Fun fact: She has consistently slept straight through the night since she was three months old; she puts herself to sleep and is able to entertain herself for hours. She moves about (creeps) using her forehead and flicking over.

Parents' wish: Her parents, Greg and Thesia, pray that their princess will grow in the fear and admonition of the Lord.

“We are hopeful that she will live a fullsome life, free of illness or abuse.”

