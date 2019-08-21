Photo: Introducing Mr Cute

“MR Cute” Cairo Jaquae Reid was born on June 20, 2018.

Favourites: Loves his porridge, playing with other children, and loves to play 'Telephone Call'.

Likes: Nature walks, dancing and going out..

Personality: Very quiet, determined and observant.

Parent's wish: Mom Taiesh Campbell wishes for him to listen to his heart and take risks carefully.

“I wish you adventures on your journey and that you'll help someone along the way. I wish you love and laughter not just for today, but all the days after.”

