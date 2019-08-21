Photo: Introducing Mr Cute
“MR Cute” Cairo Jaquae Reid was born on June 20, 2018.
Favourites: Loves his porridge, playing with other children, and loves to play 'Telephone Call'.
Likes: Nature walks, dancing and going out..
Personality: Very quiet, determined and observant.
Parent's wish: Mom Taiesh Campbell wishes for him to listen to his heart and take risks carefully.
“I wish you adventures on your journey and that you'll help someone along the way. I wish you love and laughter not just for today, but all the days after.”
Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com.
