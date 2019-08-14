Introducing Ro'jhenae

RO'JHENAE Cahira Walker was born August 18, 2018.

Favourite fruit: Watermelon.

Favorite cartoons: Tom & Jerry and Cocomelon.

Favorite place: Outside.

Likes: Likes to laugh and smile, and likes to tell people “Bye-bye” once they pick her up.

Personality: Playful, jovial and very observant of things around her.

Fun fact: Her favourite place is outside, where she can watch and listen to the noise of vehicles and observe nature.

Parents' wish: Parents Jason and Rushell pray that their little princess grows in the sight of God, and acknowledges the many riches He has offered to her.

“We hope that she will continue to live a life of happiness, love, free from all illnesses, and grow to be great at all that she sets out to do.”

