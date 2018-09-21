Introducing Ruth-Anne Linton
Ruth-Anne Linton was born on September 21, 2018.
Favourite foods: Breast milk and crushed yellow yam.
Likes: She loves bath time, dancing and getting thrown up in the air.
Personality: She's the life of the party.
Parents' wish: We wish her great health, that she finds her own happiness in the world, spreads kindness and love to all, and knows that all possibilities lie within her.
Fun fact: Ruth-Anne's name is a combination of her mother and grandmother's name — grandma Ruth and mom Roxanne.
Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us baby's birthdate, favourites, and your wish for their future. E-mail clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com .
