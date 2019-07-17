Introducing Shannoya

SHANNOYA Daley was born June 29, 2015. Likes: She loves fried chicken and Tom and Jerry cartoons. Mood: She is well-mannered and polite. Parents' wish: Mom's wish for her future is that she will be a great entrepreneur. Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us baby's birthdate, favourites, and your wish for their future. E-mail clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com.

