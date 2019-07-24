Introducing Kehlani Reign

KEHLANI Reign Dyer was born March 27, 2018. Favourites: Pinkfong videos, taking pictures, dressing up, playing football, walking with grandma, and road trips with uncle. Personality: Independent, playful, observant and loving Parents' wish: Parents Casean Williams and Donovan Dyer wish for her to continue becoming the intelligent and determined young lady she is growing into, and to blossom without fear or restrictions. Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com.

