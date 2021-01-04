Introducing Gabrielle

GABRIELLE turned two on December 30.

Favourites: She doesn't have any favourites just yet; however, she's such an adorable baby.

Mood: Independent already, she loves to smile, is very observant, and has a stare that will melt your heart.

Parents' wish for her future: He mom and dad wish for her true happiness, unconditional love and the best this world has to offer.

Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us your baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail allwoman@jamaicaobserver.com.