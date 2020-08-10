Jovial Jahaire

JAHAIRE Sweeney was born June 11, 2018.

Mood: He is fun-loving. He loves to sing and play music.

Favourites: His favourite foods are soup and porridge. He was exclusively breastfed for six months, so he still loves that as a night-time serving. His favourite game is hide-and-seek.

Personality: Jahaire likes to be the centre of attention with video calls, where he can showcase his reading, counting and singing skills. He uses empty containers to make drums. This he plays using his tooth brushes and old markers. He loves musical instruments.

Likes: Jahaire loves church. He loves to dance to the Taekwondo song on the kids' channel and kicks objects around the house when doing the actions. Jahaire loves gospel music, especially Nigerian gospel songs, and will not go through the day without singing his favourite song, Excess Love.

