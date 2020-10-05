Keeping children safe online during COVID-19

CHILDREN and teens have been spending a lot more time on the Internet, and they will spend even more this school term as schools have resumed classes online. Being connected helps them reduce the impact of COVID-19 and encourages them to continue with their lives…but it also presents risks and dangers.

Here are some tips for keeping your children safe online during COVID-19, provided by UNICEF.

Online risks

- Adults targeting children for sexual purposes on social media, gaming, and messaging platforms.

- Harmful content — violence, misogyny, xenophobia, inciting suicide and self-harm, misinformation, etc.

- Teens sharing personal information and sexual photos or videos of themselves.

- Cyberbullying from peers and strangers.

Tech fixes to protect your children online

- Set up parental controls.

- Turn on SafeSearch on your browser.

- Set up strict privacy settings on online apps and games.

- Cover webcams when not in use.

Create healthy and safe online habits

- Involve your child or teen in creating family tech agreements about healthy device use.

- Create device-free spaces and times in your house (eating, sleeping, playing, schoolwork).

- Help your children learn how to keep personal information private, especially from strangers — some people are not who they say they are!

- Remind your children that what goes online stays online (messages, photos, and videos).

Spend time with your child or teen online

- Explore websites, social media, games, and apps together.

- Talk to your teen on how to report inappropriate content.

Keep your children safe with open communication

- Tell your children that if they experience something online that makes them feel upset, uncomfortable, or scared, they can talk to you and you will not get mad or punish them.

- Be alert to signs of distress. Notice if your child is being withdrawn, upset, secretive, or obsessed with online activities.

- Create trusting relationships and open communication through positive support and encouragement.

Note that every child is unique and may use different ways to communicate. Take time to adjust your message for your child's needs. For example, children with learning disabilities may require information in a simple format.