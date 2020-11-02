Lunch box picks for picky eaters

THERE are very few things that are more disappointing than opening your preschooler's lunch box after a long day to see that the lunch or snacks that you prepared with all your love is untouched. Especially now that COVID-19 is affecting businesses, you may be worried that your daycare or babysitter may not be making nutritious meals everyday. And you definitely don't want it to be a case where your child is sharing another child's appetising lunch, and also sharing their germs.

Well, maybe it's time to put more than just your love into that lunch box! Try these easy and nutritious meals that even the pickiest of picky eaters won't be able to resist. They also don't need a lot of preparation time, so you will be done in time to drop them off and get back home for a long day of Zoom meetings.

Bread pizza

If your child is a pizza fan, then a slice of bread and some ketchup is your golden ticket to getting him/her to eat whatever else you want to add to it. Since the bread provides some carbs, you need to ensure that the topping is rich in protein. Tender bits of chicken, tuna, or other meat can be added along with a few thin slices of franks (for the optics). Add whatever vegetable your child won't pick off, and of course, pineapple! It's full of vitamin C.

Yoghurt fiesta

If your preschooler liked formula, chances are that they will love yoghurt. In addition to giving them a healthy amount of protein and other important vitamins and minerals, yoghurt is a great way to get them to eat more fruits. Pour the kiddie-friendly yoghurt out into a slightly larger container that you can seal tightly, then slice up whatever fruits you fancy. It's best to leave bananas in their skin until lunchtime, though.

Protein swirls

Sandwiches may not be appealing to every toddler, but if you roll that sandwich up then slice it down the side, you get fun bite-size swirls that they will gobble up. It's simple: add a protein-rich topping (try peanut butter, cheese, tuna, or even crushed beans) to a flattened slice of bread; wrap the bread into a long swirl using a knife to press the end so it doesn't unroll; and slice it in about five different pieces. Voilà! To make it more exciting, add a bit of food colouring to your cheese before spreading.

Pasta plate

If your child loves mac'n'cheese, then you can jazz it up for a colourful, nutritious lunch. Add chunks of whatever protein you choose, and whatever vegetable you dare, for example, chicken strips and sweet corn. Put that in one section of the container, some fruit slices in another, and a little of their favourite breakfast cereal in the third.

Separate the foods

Sometimes it's not so much that the entire meal is unappealing, but it's that you don't present it well. Though we like how certain foods look and taste together as adults, children might find it a bit overwhelming and just refuse the whole thing. Try using a container with many compartments, or several small containers in the lunch box. In each area you can put something from each food group (and aim for a different colour). For example, in a four-part box you can have a mashed potato, some star fruit slices, a boiled, sliced egg and a serving of yoghurt.