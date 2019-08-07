Mediterranean-style diet can help prevent diabetes and weight gain in pregnant women
ACCORDING to a British study, women likely to develop diabetes during their pregnancy can reduce the risk by adopting a diet rich in nuts, fruit and olive oil.
Researchers from London's Queen Mary University studied an ethnically diverse group of 1,252 pregnant women across five English maternity units. Most of the women selected were overweight (69 per cent) or suffered from high blood pressure.
The participants were randomly divided into two groups: In the control group, the women were given a standard diet based on the UK food guide, while the experimental group was given a diet rich in mono- and polyunsaturated fats (featuring foods such as nuts, fruit, veggies, extra-virgin olive oil, unrefined grains and legumes and some fish, at the expense of red meat and processed food).
The results of the study, which was published in PLOS Medicine, demonstrated that the Mediterranean diet resulted in a 35 per cent decrease in the risk of developing diabetes during pregnancy, as well as an average weight gain that was 1.25 kilos less than the women in the group.
However, the research did not establish a link between a polyunsaturated fats-rich diet and a decrease in pregnancy-related complications, besides gestational diabetes (a form of diabetes that generally occurs during the second trimester).
The study also presents a number of limitations: only 40 per cent of participants from both groups stuck with the experiment until the end. In addition, the results were based on the participants' own reporting, instead of biomarkers that would have objectively measured nutritional intake.
— AFP
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy