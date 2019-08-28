Meet Barney's biggest fan

MACHEL Shepherd was born August 20, 2017.

Favourites: He is Barney's biggest fan and he loves to sing and dance

Likes: Machel loves phone games.

Attitude: He loves attention. Once he's in a car, Machel wants to be around the steering wheel

Parents' wish: That he put God first, does well in whatever field he chooses, and ensures that he goes to Georges (St George's College)!

Parents, introduce us to your little bundle of joy. Send us a photo and tell us baby's birthdate, about their favourites, personality, and your wish for the future. E-mail clarkep@jamaicaobserver.com.