Meet Nathan

NATHAN Nkrumah Walsh was born on July 30, 2018.

Favourite foods: fruit juices, water, and cornmeal porridge/Nestum cereal.

Personality: Nathan is active, very playful, has a charming personality, and a heart-warming smile.

Likes: He enjoys watching Little Baby Bum nursery rhymes. He also loves to dance to Baby Shark, and to take baths.

Parents' wish: Mom and dad wish for Nathan that God will grant him a long life, good health, success, and that he will make God the centre of his life.