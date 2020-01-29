Meet Azariah- Skai

AZARIAH-SKAI is 10 months old. She was born March 12, 2019.

Likes: She loves singing (yes she actually sings), going to church and just has an amazing personality. She is adored by everybody she comes in contact with and is a real joy to be around.

Personality: She's an awesome girl. Her smile will melt away your problems immediately and she loves to take pictures. She enjoys listening to gospel music and is adored by her two older brothers.

Parents' wish for her future: “We honestly would just like for her to be whatever she chooses and we will support her in every way possible.”

